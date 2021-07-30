Safik Widiantoro

MOBILE PLANT STORE

Safik Widiantoro
Safik Widiantoro
  • Save
MOBILE PLANT STORE minimalist fun marketplace tree mobileapp market green plant shop store mobile branding graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my exploration for Plant Store called "TANAMIN" to provide minimalist and fun.

Hit Me Up @ email : safikwidiantoro@gmail.com

Safik Widiantoro
Safik Widiantoro

More by Safik Widiantoro

View profile
    • Like