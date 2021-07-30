Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website for a Smart Oven | Lazarev.

Hey guys, we're back with the website design for Brava - a super oven and the craziest way to cook.

[ A combination of visible and infrared light cook food faster and more efficiently compared to convection ovens. ]

This project is cherished by the entire Lazarev. team, the beloved one, the adorable one.

How do you like it, guys?

Check out the full Brava project on Behance!
