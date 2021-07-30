Website for a Smart Oven | Lazarev.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey guys, we're back with the website design for Brava - a super oven and the craziest way to cook.
[ A combination of visible and infrared light cook food faster and more efficiently compared to convection ovens. ]
This project is cherished by the entire Lazarev. team, the beloved one, the adorable one.
How do you like it, guys?
Check out the full Brava project on Behance!
