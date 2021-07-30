Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Postage Stamp Social Icons

Postage Stamp Social Icons
Here is a pack of beautiful postage stamp social media icons. 
Two different size: 128px and 64px

This set includes 1 Zip file containing 32 .PNG icons:   

- Dribbble
– Behance
– Facebook
– Flickr
– Google+
– Instagram
– Last.fm
– LinkedIn
– Mail
– Pinterest
– Reddit
– Feeds
– Vimeo
– YouTube
– Tumblr
– Twitter

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
