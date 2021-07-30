Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Casa

Casa
Hai all! Let me tell you about the logo I just created for the Casa Group Indonesia company. I made a logo design for Casa Group Indonesia by combining the letters c, a, s, a, polygon shape and infinity shape.

Tell me how do you think? Hope you'll like it!

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
