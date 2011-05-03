🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
1992 Mitsubishi Pajero. 3L V6, four speed manual with a canvas sunroof (which eventually blew off) and junky convertable top. And shag seat covers.
First car I ever owned in my own name, paid for with my own cash. I was finally away from family hand-me-downs.
I gave myself crash courses in how to drive a four-wheel drive in this and go offroad. The best part was the snorkel. Nothing beats a gorgeous hot sunny summer day down at the river towing your friends on a boogie board from a rope tied to your hitch!
*nostalgic sigh*