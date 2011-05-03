1992 Mitsubishi Pajero. 3L V6, four speed manual with a canvas sunroof (which eventually blew off) and junky convertable top. And shag seat covers.

First car I ever owned in my own name, paid for with my own cash. I was finally away from family hand-me-downs.

I gave myself crash courses in how to drive a four-wheel drive in this and go offroad. The best part was the snorkel. Nothing beats a gorgeous hot sunny summer day down at the river towing your friends on a boogie board from a rope tied to your hitch!

*nostalgic sigh*