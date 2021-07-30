Hello Dribble

Today i wanna share with you another exploration on school management dashboard menu Kelas, in the shot above shown about section Tugas Kelas. In section Tugas Kelas teacher can manage their task that given to their student

Happy to hear any suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design

