Farel Darari Deksano

School Management Dashboard

Farel Darari Deksano
Farel Darari Deksano
  • Save
School Management Dashboard ui school management dashboard school management dashboard task management school management school ui design website website design uiux
Download color palette

Hello Dribble
Today i wanna share with you another exploration on school management dashboard menu Kelas, in the shot above shown about section Tugas Kelas. In section Tugas Kelas teacher can manage their task that given to their student

Happy to hear any suggestions or criticisms from all of you regarding the design

feel free to add me on
linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/fareldeksano/
IG : https://www.instagram.com/frl.design/

Farel Darari Deksano
Farel Darari Deksano

More by Farel Darari Deksano

View profile
    • Like