Pragati

Calculator #DailyUI004

Pragati
Pragati
  • Save
Calculator #DailyUI004 dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui calculator figma app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey Folks,
My submission for Daily UI challenge 004.
Hope you all like it !!

Tool used: Figma

Any feedback is welcome. Leave some love by pressing "L" ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Pragati
Pragati

More by Pragati

View profile
    • Like