Gold and Silver Glitter Social Media Icons

Gold and Silver Glitter Social Media Icons silver gold social media png icons
Gold and Silver glitter icons on black background
– 2 different sizes: 64px and 128px
– Transparent png
– 14 icons each
Icons: Behance, Dribbble, Facebook, Flickr, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, Mail, Pinterest, RSS, Tumblr, Twitter, Vimeo and YouTube.

Sizes each icon - 128px.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
