ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

We need an awesome new design for our webiste.

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
  • Save
We need an awesome new design for our webiste. web page modern simple minimalist clean courseplatform onlineplatform onlinecourse education
Download color palette

We need an awesome new design for our webiste.

Hi there bro, this is the latest project.Hope you gengs give me more feedback & always support me, don't forget to follow/comment/like & share.Join me on my movement, thanks geng & GBU All
#education #educationplatform #onlineplatform #onlinecourses #onlinecourse #courseplatform #course #clean #minimalist #professional #simple #instagram #design #website #webpage #webpagedesign #99designs #dribbble #behance #freelancer #graphicdesign #freelancercom #client @robert_kwe
https://www.instagram.com/light348/
https://dribbble.com/BRIGHT_LIGHT

Please need more feedback for better design, thank you

ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT
ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

More by ROBERT BRIGHT LIGHT

View profile
    • Like