Pizza Deliver

Pizza Deliver pizza food pizza deliver drink fastfood pizza food-app burger restaurant concept app
Hello, Uplabholic 🖖🖖🖖 -------------------------------------- Today I created Pizza Deliver Mobile App. This application is only available on iOS and I made 41 pages and this application is for someone who is looking for a pizza restaurant and pizza delivery, this application is very easy to use for fast food and lazy to leave the house. --------------------------------------- I hope you like it ❤️❤️❤️ --------------------------------------- If you wanted project Please contact. 👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com --------------------------------------- Thank you Best Regard

