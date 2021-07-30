Partha Bhattacharya

Video Ad for Product Range for Branding

Video Ad for Product Range for Branding
Showcasing several products in a single video ad is a bit difficult but can be done with PowerPoint as can be seen above. VidBazaar has many templates for products videos that are easily customizable.

https://vidbazaar.com/shop

