Sayttajit Deb

Rahat Construction Business Logo l Builders Company

Sayttajit Deb
Sayttajit Deb
  • Save
Rahat Construction Business Logo l Builders Company business logo hard het construction helmet helmet builders construction branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

This is an attractive, simple, and memorable logo for a Real Estate / Construction Business / Builders Company. I have incorporated house mark, building structure, and letter R & C together in this logo design. I was really happy with this logo design; The client choosing this design—The company is very glad to see this logo.

📝I am available📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey

#Email: 0808sattajitdeb@gmail.com
#Instagram: sayttajit_deb
#Linkedin: Sayttajit-Deb
#Facebook: Sayttajit Deb Ovimonnu

Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l Facebook

Thank you for watching.

Sayttajit Deb
Sayttajit Deb

More by Sayttajit Deb

View profile
    • Like