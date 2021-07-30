Rahat Construction Business Logo l Builders Company

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an attractive, simple, and memorable logo for a Real Estate / Construction Business / Builders Company. I have incorporated house mark, building structure, and letter R & C together in this logo design. I was really happy with this logo design; The client choosing this design—The company is very glad to see this logo.
📝I am available📝
★ DM me to start a designing journey
#Email: 0808sattajitdeb@gmail.com
#Instagram: sayttajit_deb
#Linkedin: Sayttajit-Deb
#Facebook: Sayttajit Deb Ovimonnu
Follow me @ l Instagram l Behance l Linkedin l Facebook
Thank you for watching.