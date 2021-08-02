Notifications Exploration

I recently worked on this notification panel exploration for a finance operation product. Solving the problem of displaying a lot of different notification types in one feed, I decided to add little icon bubbles that indicate the corresponding type like: new comment added, you were mentioned, you got invited, ... .

Julian

//jh.vision ✦ hi@jh.vision