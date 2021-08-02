Notifications Exploration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
I recently worked on this notification panel exploration for a finance operation product. Solving the problem of displaying a lot of different notification types in one feed, I decided to add little icon bubbles that indicate the corresponding type like: new comment added, you were mentioned, you got invited, ... .
More to come soon. What are your thoughts on this?
You have an exciting idea? Let's chat. Say hi at hi@jh.vision
P.S. Just have a great day. :)
Julian
//jh.vision ✦ hi@jh.vision
