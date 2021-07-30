Andri Setiawan

Modern UI Design Resource Mobile Apps Concepts

Andri Setiawan
Andri Setiawan
  • Save
Modern UI Design Resource Mobile Apps Concepts indonesia resource mobile illustration uiuxdesign uiux ux mobileapps app
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 👋

This is my exploration for UI Design Resources Mobile App Concepts😍

Share your thoughts
And spread your love💖

Keep in touch with me on
https://instagram.com/ui_andd

Illustration Credit
https://www.figma.com/community/file/953529657522065735/Limple-v.2---Distance-Learning-KIT-(Community)

Let's do something amazing together💌
hi.andesignn@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Andri Setiawan
Andri Setiawan

More by Andri Setiawan

View profile
    • Like