Plan, hire, & share your next event all with one app. Festful

Festful is a mobile application with the goal of making virtual and in-person event creation a breeze by providing tools that allow users to invite guests and hire freelancers within minutes. In order to bring its innovation to the market.

Here are some of the core features of Festful:

1. Book talent effortlessly

We give you access to hundreds of great talent in your area to help you pull off your shindig.

2. Create your event

Keep everything clear and simple by creating event details directly in Festful.

3. Invite the party

Send out invitations to your friends, family, and coworkers directly from Festful.

