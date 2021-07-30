Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ehtisham

Plan, hire, & share your next event all with one app. Festful

Ehtisham
Ehtisham
  • Save
Plan, hire, & share your next event all with one app. Festful app white clean branding salesforce designers decorators photographers photo booths wedding event planners find the right talent event planning talent minimal usa ios party invite freelancers management events festful
Download color palette

Festful is a mobile application with the goal of making virtual and in-person event creation a breeze by providing tools that allow users to invite guests and hire freelancers within minutes. In order to bring its innovation to the market.
Here are some of the core features of Festful:
1. Book talent effortlessly
We give you access to hundreds of great talent in your area to help you pull off your shindig.
2. Create your event
Keep everything clear and simple by creating event details directly in Festful.
3. Invite the party
Send out invitations to your friends, family, and coworkers directly from Festful.
Get the app now: www.festful.app

Ehtisham
Ehtisham

More by Ehtisham

View profile
    • Like