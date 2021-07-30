Landscape Photo

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
My daily job is to take good photographs, so I am constantly on the lookout for good photographs. One evening while camping at the beach, I was treated to a stunning natural scene: a white tent, yellow light from the lights, darkness, a rough sea, fresh air, and a frame. The setting is serene. the serenity of the sea at night I took out my camera and photographed this lovely scene.
Name of the rights owner: Martina Bayer
Mailing address: Landsberger Allee 80, München, Freistaat Bayern
Email: martina.bayer@outlook.com
© Copyright Belong To Martina Bayer Photographer
© All Rights Reserved
Time: July 22, 2019