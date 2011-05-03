Marc Mendell

Fixed Navigation

Marc Mendell
Marc Mendell
  • Save
Fixed Navigation navigation ui design helvetica
Download color palette

Just launched the redesigned http://www.smartplanet.com/ - My favorite part is the fixed primary navigation on scroll. The goal was to wear our deeper content offering and soon to launch community features via more constant access to it~

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Marc Mendell
Marc Mendell

More by Marc Mendell

View profile
    • Like