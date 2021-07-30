🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Beck Computers Logo Animation (Square Version) Motion Graphics
This logo Animation is one of my Logo Animation Contest Entry
Software Used To Create This : Adobe After Effects.
hope all like this.
--Custom & Unique Logo animation.--
__
✍✍_______
🌟 Want to get a logo animation?
Feel free to reach out: arafatfaisal.pro@gmail.com ✔