Spending mobile app design

Guys, I did it!

Maybe Revolut would hunt my idea, anyway, it will be excellent.

So banking App, you think it’s usual? Not at all. Have you thought about Saturday morning after a really crazy Friday night? Where have you been?

Now it’s possible to get it using the bank app. You can see all the transactions on the map. So there is no way to suffer as Alan from Hangover is trying to recover the memory. Haha.

I am kidding, but the idea is to understand better your Spences and take over the budget planning. So there is no need to have three apps for that - use one - My idea of Internet banking with the map.

What do you think about this brilliant idea?

