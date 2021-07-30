Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Farzad Ban
3drops

Introducing Inen. 🔥

Farzad Ban
3drops
Farzad Ban for 3drops
Hire Us
  • Save
Introducing Inen. 🔥 transitions motion animation marketing website branding ui ux product design saas startup tech media news jobboard jobs job careers studio agency design
Introducing Inen. 🔥 transitions motion animation marketing website branding ui ux product design saas startup tech media news jobboard jobs job careers studio agency design
Introducing Inen. 🔥 transitions motion animation marketing website branding ui ux product design saas startup tech media news jobboard jobs job careers studio agency design
Introducing Inen. 🔥 transitions motion animation marketing website branding ui ux product design saas startup tech media news jobboard jobs job careers studio agency design
Introducing Inen. 🔥 transitions motion animation marketing website branding ui ux product design saas startup tech media news jobboard jobs job careers studio agency design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 4520.png
  2. Frame 4522.png
  3. Frame 4521.png
  4. Frame 4524.png
  5. Frame 4532.png

Inen.co is my new holding company in Bangkok, Thailand.

We believe Thailand is the world's next digital/tech hub.
We are here to fast forward this process by investing in these 3 key areas:

1. Inen.studio Our new startup incubator, partnering with industry know-how experts to form new startups backed by enterprises.

2. Inen.news Covering the latest tech news in Thailand and bringing in entrepreneurs from EU and US to share their stories here to inspire the next generation.

3. Inen.careers We are starting with design jobs and slowly scaling to cover all tech jobs. Next is to roll out our curated talent pool to connect companies with the right talents.

There's still a lot that needs to be done.
There's still lot is in the pipeline to be rolled out.

But just like everything else we do, this is and will always be in wip.
Taking one step as a time to build this company in the public.

Interested to freelance with companies here or move here to work?
Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Interested to join, collaborate or partnership?
DM me on Twitter (@farzadban.).

✌ ☺︎

3drops
3drops
We futureproof organisations.
Hire Us

More by 3drops

View profile
    • Like