🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hi! Have you seen it already? Surely not, because it’s the BRAND NEW SHOT in our blog! Information portal for IT-companies for data systematization 🌝
The first screen — onboarding🖖
The second screen — personal account with daily data. Users can make requests like ‘from home’ or ‘day off’ and monitor how many requests they already waste or can waste.
The data is updated every day, the app shows how many days in a month an employee did not work 😬
And the third screen — the main page with relevant company events 🎉
The main colors are purple shades, very popular in current times and make positive associations. Also, the accent pink matches with purple 💜💖
This app allows the employees to notify their manager in force majeure cases quickly 🔥
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Denis Derbenev