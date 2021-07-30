The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hi! Have you seen it already? Surely not, because it’s the BRAND NEW SHOT in our blog! Information portal for IT-companies for data systematization 🌝

The first screen — onboarding🖖

The second screen — personal account with daily data. Users can make requests like ‘from home’ or ‘day off’ and monitor how many requests they already waste or can waste.

The data is updated every day, the app shows how many days in a month an employee did not work 😬

And the third screen — the main page with relevant company events 🎉

The main colors are purple shades, very popular in current times and make positive associations. Also, the accent pink matches with purple 💜💖

This app allows the employees to notify their manager in force majeure cases quickly 🔥

