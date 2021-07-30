Aldi Pranadia

Food Delivery Website

Aldi Pranadia
Aldi Pranadia
  • Save
Food Delivery Website typography uidesign minimal simple design simpledesign mobile app mobileapp ux vector animation motion graphics graphic design ios ui logo illustration icon design branding app
Download color palette

foodery. (Food Delivery) Website Showcased

For more detail :
https://www.instagram.com/dipragallery/

If you like this, please press "L"
Thank you

Hope you like it ❤

Aldi Pranadia
Aldi Pranadia

More by Aldi Pranadia

View profile
    • Like