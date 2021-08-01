Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Сurve macro

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Experimenting with bendable materials

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Defining the future through elegant product design
Hire Me

More by Gleb Kuznetsov✈

View profile
    • Like