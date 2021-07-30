Fitness at home.COVID-19 Community Website.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello, everyone!
This is my web design, which uses gradient colour and 3d object to represent the Covid-19 Community website, which welcomes millions of individuals to join the home-based fitness community.
What are your thoughts on this design?
Feel free to give me a feedback.Your feedback will help me to improve my ui ux designs.