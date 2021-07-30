Manta_styles

Initial logo

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Hire Me
  • Save
Initial logo gym logo luxury logo logo design initial logo ui vector illustration app letter icon minimal design branding logo logo maker
Download color palette

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like