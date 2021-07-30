Wiki Chaves

Raíz

Wiki Chaves
Wiki Chaves
Hire Me
  • Save
Raíz raiz cd music album cover
Raíz raiz cd music album cover
Raíz raiz cd music album cover
Raíz raiz cd music album cover
Raíz raiz cd music album cover
Raíz raiz cd music album cover
Download color palette
  1. Raíz.png
  2. Raíz 2.png
  3. Raíz 3.png
  4. Raíz 4.png
  5. Raíz 5.png
  6. Raíz 6.png

I’m excited to share that today I'm launching a new album called Raíz.

Swipe through the photos to appreciate the beautiful hand-made embroidery made by Kiri.

Listen here → wikichaves.com/raiz

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Wiki Chaves
Wiki Chaves
I'm a designer and musician living in California.
Hire Me

More by Wiki Chaves

View profile
    • Like