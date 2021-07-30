Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glitter Social Media Icons

Here are 4 sets of beautiful glitter social media icons.

Colors: Lavender, Blue, Red & Yellow

Includes 1 Zip file containing 48 .PNG icons: 

Icons  - Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, Google+, Linkedin, RSS, Tumblr, Youtube, Vimeo, Behance and Flickr.

Sizes each icon - 128px.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
