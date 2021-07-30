Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#TheGodofPreservation

#TheGodofPreservation hello dribbble warrior god vishnu hindu logo print design blue illustration india vector tamilnadu graphic design
Ram a.k.a Vishnu - The God of Preservation - He who protects the universe from being destroyed and keeps it going.

This is my take on minimal design. Actually, this is one of the early logo concepts i made for the clothing store.(Went too religious for a logo i guess). Inspired from several such imagery of greek gods and stuffs. Perhaps, should explore more of our mythology.
Hope this is interesting. TYTC

