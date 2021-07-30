Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Arvind Patel

Voting App for the Beauty Pageant

Arvind Patel
Arvind Patel
Hire Me
  • Save
Voting App for the Beauty Pageant travel app tourist app tour and travel app website design home page ui designer mumbai indian ui design landing page app design cards design apps beauty app fashion app dark app home competition app beauty contest modeling app app
Download color palette

A beauty pageant or beauty contest is a competition that has traditionally focused on judging and ranking the physical attributes of the contestants.

Arvind Patel
Arvind Patel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Arvind Patel

View profile
    • Like