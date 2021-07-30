Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MindInventory UI/UX
MindInventory

NFT Marketplace Website

MindInventory UI/UX
MindInventory
MindInventory UI/UX for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT Marketplace Website nft art webux webui webdesign marketplace nft marketplace nft uxdesign uidesign uiux website web design ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Here's the NFT marketplace website exploration with some bright colors and gradients.

Tool Used: figma

Hope you like it...

Mention your thought in the comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

We are multi tasking, Want to see more?
UI/UX - https://dribbble.com/MindUIUX
Graphics - https://dribbble.com/MindGraphics

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php or email us on sales@mindinventory.com

thanks.

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like