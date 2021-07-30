Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hendrik Schäfer

Hello Dribbble - First Shot Webdesign

Hendrik Schäfer
Hendrik Schäfer
  • Save
Hello Dribbble - First Shot Webdesign card minimal web design mobile design clean design concept ux ui webdesign
Download color palette

Good morning Friday Dribbblers,

with this first shot I want to say a friendly "Hello Dribbble". If you like my work just hit the L to show me your love. Thanks a lot.

Nice to be here..

View all tags
Posted on Jul 30, 2021
Hendrik Schäfer
Hendrik Schäfer
Like