Hello ! 2021~

这是在2021年初为app“小透明”，做的一个信件发送动效。也是我和2020年告别的一个仪式或者说纪念····
2020发生了很多事，很多不可明说的心境和状态都在潜移默化的发生着变化。我不知道以后会发生什么，如果···
我一直以为我还年轻，可是在一个地方呆的越久，越会怀疑自己，越会害怕改变。久这样混沌的过日子有时候对这样的自己也会很讨厌。
不管怎么样～
2021 你好 尽管已过去大半年，努力吧···

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
