Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SADHIN SALEEM🏆
Piqo Design

Discount Finding App

SADHIN SALEEM🏆
Piqo Design
SADHIN SALEEM🏆 for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Discount Finding App clean clothes app shopping app qr code event shopping store app clothes online shop ux ui design mobile interface minimal ecommerce shop store discount finding app discount finder store
Download color palette

Hey Friends!
Here is my new shot for Discount Finding App.

Hope you liked it! Tell me what you think in the comments and press ‘L’ if you love it.
-
Wanna collaborate with us?

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like