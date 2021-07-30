36 Days of Type is a project that invites designers, illustrators and graphic artists to express their particular interpretation of the letters and numbers of the Latin alphabet.

As for my theme, I chose super powers that we see on Anime, Movies etc

So these are my super powered letters & numbers.

I chose a super power that starts with each letters and then illustrated that power in my style. And for numbers it was random powers.

Watch the full project on my Behance profile:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119623207/36-Days-of-Type-2021