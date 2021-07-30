GenieArt

GODDESS

GODDESS own character story 2d design character illustration icon
Hi another artwork for you^^ I'm open for commission just in case you want me to draw your character. My price start from $30.

You can check my another portfolio in instagram: https//www.instragram.com/ginnyinny

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
