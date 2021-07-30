BZZRICON Studio

African Paleosciences Laboratory Icon Set

BZZRICON Studio
BZZRICON Studio
  • Save
African Paleosciences Laboratory Icon Set ui science archaeology branding illustration design icon set iconography icon icon design icons
Download color palette

Hello, this is an icon set we created for African Paleosciences Laboratory. Don't forget to share some love!

Let's collaborate, hit us up at bzzricon@gmail.com!

Instagram | Shop our icons (and illos!)

BZZRICON Studio
BZZRICON Studio

More by BZZRICON Studio

View profile
    • Like