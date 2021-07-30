Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kardus Studio

Milk Box with Watermelon Flavor Illustration

Kardus Studio
Kardus Studio
  • Save
Milk Box with Watermelon Flavor Illustration icon illustrations icon flat cartoon flat design cute graphic design ui toons logo toons logo cartoon cartoon cute cartoon vector milk box milk watermelon summer illustrations design logo
Download color palette

Milk Box with Watermelon Flavor Illustration

Leave your comments or thoughts below. I would love to read your responses and suggestions :)

You need an Illustrations for a design project? Get your Illustrations now
https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Kardus.std
https://www.freepik.com/kardus-studio

Interested in working with Me? Shoot your business inquiry to kardusdesign@gmail.com

Kardus Studio
Kardus Studio

More by Kardus Studio

View profile
    • Like