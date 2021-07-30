Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Settings & Privacy Daily UI Challenge 007

007 settings privacy user ui dailyui challenge
Challenge day 007!

Settings and privacy are places full of features with the objective of giving some control to the user, therefore I tried to give a simple and clean design, so tasks can be done and information is easily find.

Posted on Jul 30, 2021
