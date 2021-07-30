Hanief Radin Putra

Business Powerpoint Presentation

Hanief Radin Putra
Hanief Radin Putra
  • Save
Business Powerpoint Presentation business powerpoint presentation minimalism style design pitch deck business presentation minimal infographic visual design typography powerpoint design design
Download color palette

This is a company presentation for my client from USA

Hanief Radin Putra
Hanief Radin Putra

More by Hanief Radin Putra

View profile
    • Like