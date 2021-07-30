Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hridoy Talukdar

Highway | Typography

Hridoy Talukdar
Hridoy Talukdar
  • Save
Highway | Typography ui branding logomaker minimalist logo modern logo flat design minimal icon design vector illustration graphic design typography creative logo logo
Download color palette

Typography of HIGHWAY.
For work inquiries please contact me on
hridoytalukdr@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801743003378

Hridoy Talukdar
Hridoy Talukdar

More by Hridoy Talukdar

View profile
    • Like