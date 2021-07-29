Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Moonlight logo character design illustration icon
Hi! This is my another artwork ^^ It takes me almost 4 hours to finish this. So, if ever you are interested for this artstyle kindly message me. I can make a character from your stories. My price start from $30 and my turn around time is 1-3 days depends on complexity or details. For more info, just message me.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
