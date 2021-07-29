Bryan Richard Keith

Maple Leaf - 269/365

Maple Leaf - 269/365
So believe it or not, I actually did all the dogs. All of them. I know a lot of you are going to tell me my list still had about 30 more breeds on it, but actually I did all the dogs. We don't need to talk about it any more. All of them.

Let's do some leaves. Leah said they come in different shapes and I hope she's right.

