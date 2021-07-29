🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Vector Sketch Photoshop Action
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Vector Sketch look.
With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images.
Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect. In this action you well get 10 different color option
when you open unviewed eye. You can change color very easily.
My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014,CC2015, CC2015.5, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
Most important instruction:
(1) For good result first you need expand your canvas area. Simply select your background image and take
crop tools than expand two side or all side. For more details follow PDF Help file.
Then resize your images 2000x2000 ,dpi 72
(2) Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a soft brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- ATN File(Photoshop Action File included)
- Brush File
- 10 Color Option
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- 24 hrs support
Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included
Images credit goes to:
https://unsplash.com
https://pixabay.com
https://www.pexels.com
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
