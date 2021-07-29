Ferdiansyah

UI Dashboard Cryptocurrency

Ferdiansyah
Ferdiansyah
  • Save
UI Dashboard Cryptocurrency bitcoin dogecoin shibainu financial crypto cryptocurrency dashboard cryptocurrency illustration dashboard design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
This is my exploration for UI Concept for Dashboard Cryptocurrency What do you think about this design? please give me feedback to improve me

Feel free to provide feedback and comments.
don't forget to press "L" if you want 🤙

📲 Please press "L" if you like it or make this design for your inspirations :)

Open for freelance project : ferdiansyah.id34@gmail.com
_______
Helvetica
Iconly 2 figma
Icon create by me
Illustration Doge by Joey Lamelas https://www.figma.com/community/file/937044458117536117/DOGE-Illustration

___

Instagram : frd.disen

Have a nice day! 🤩

Ferdiansyah
Ferdiansyah

More by Ferdiansyah

View profile
    • Like