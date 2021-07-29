Ozair Ahmed

Its Olympics 2021

Ozair Ahmed
Ozair Ahmed
  • Save
Its Olympics 2021 illustration logo design il sports branding graphic design spine logo 3d spine gradients logo olympic olympics
Download color palette

Did you know that Olympic gold medals are made of silver. At today's gold prices it would cost $32,000 if made of gold. The medals for the Toyko were made from 80,000 tons of recycled electronics. Pretty cool right?

Ozair Ahmed
Ozair Ahmed

More by Ozair Ahmed

View profile
    • Like