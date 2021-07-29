Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih

Warehouse - Sales Dashboard

Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih
Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih
  • Save
Warehouse - Sales Dashboard data clean overview sidebar card popover hover maps chart ux ui uiux ux design ui design analytics product warehouse finance sales dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

This is my exploration about Sales Analytics Dashboard. Hope you enjoy, happy, like it, and feel free to leave your feedback.

Don't forget press (L) to like my work.

Thank you

Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih
Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih

More by Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih

View profile
    • Like