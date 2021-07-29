Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sanya Limbong

Inspired Naruto Dribble Shoot

Sanya Limbong
Sanya Limbong
Inspired Naruto Dribble Shoot branding website dribbleshoot uiux graphic design ui
What inspires you?one of my favorite things about being designer is how to make and show my favorite cartoon,games dan boks and created with figma.

Yesterday, i created a Naruto inspired dribble shot.

Posted on Jul 29, 2021
Sanya Limbong
Sanya Limbong

