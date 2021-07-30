Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️
Piqo Design

Piqoboo - Book Landing Page

Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️
Piqo Design
Tushar Chowdhury 🖌️ for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Piqoboo - Book Landing Page landing page reading editorial book online book store online book reading app ebook book store education audiobook library books book app website web minimal modern ui ux ui
Piqoboo - Book Landing Page landing page reading editorial book online book store online book reading app ebook book store education audiobook library books book app website web minimal modern ui ux ui
Piqoboo - Book Landing Page landing page reading editorial book online book store online book reading app ebook book store education audiobook library books book app website web minimal modern ui ux ui
Piqoboo - Book Landing Page landing page reading editorial book online book store online book reading app ebook book store education audiobook library books book app website web minimal modern ui ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble - Piqoboo - Book Landing Page Presentation Style - 1.png
  2. Dribbble - Piqoboo - Book Landing Page Presentation Style - 2.png
  3. Dribbble - Piqoboo - Book Landing Page Presentation Style - 3.png
  4. Dribbble - Piqoboo - Book Landing Page Presentation Style - 4.png

Hello, Creative People
Today, I am going to share my latest work Piqoboo - Book Landing Page.

Hope you guys will like it. Press " F " or " L" to show some love! 😍
🙂 You can write a comment with your opinion too.

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like