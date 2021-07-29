Mariana Grott

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page

Mariana Grott
Mariana Grott
  • Save
Daily UI #003 - Landing Page travel agency trip travel blue greece landing page web design web daily ux ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI #003 - Landing Page

Hey! This is my third #DailyUI - Landing Page
This is a landing page concept for a Travel Agency about Greece.
Hope you like it! 💖

Feel free to give feedback and comments✨

Mariana Grott
Mariana Grott

More by Mariana Grott

View profile
    • Like