BLASÉ

BLASÉ dynamic active bars b logo rebell streetwear clothing lockup typography logomark identity brand logo branding
Approved logo for BLASÉ.
Blasé is a Rebellious/Active Clothing brand.
The concept : B+ jail bars.
More on :
Instagram
Behance

I design and create solutions!
